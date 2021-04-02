10,164 Shares in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 84,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $302,787.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,004.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,678 shares of company stock valued at $5,967,454 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $43.45 and a twelve month high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

