EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 695 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,731,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,157,000 after buying an additional 86,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,878,000 after purchasing an additional 195,329 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,727,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,507,000 after purchasing an additional 104,436 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,375,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,128,000 after purchasing an additional 83,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,159,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,491,000 after purchasing an additional 21,373 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.43.

GPC opened at $116.62 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $57.87 and a twelve month high of $118.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

