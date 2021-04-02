Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 970.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,399 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $61.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $62.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.29.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.10.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

