Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,149 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,349 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,261,858 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 49,882 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,584 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 140,679 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 388,874 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

ADX stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.15. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

