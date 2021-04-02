Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,953 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,618,000 after buying an additional 494,131 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Copart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,231,000 after buying an additional 471,725 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Copart by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,256,000 after buying an additional 3,332,772 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,295,000 after acquiring an additional 279,979 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,878,000 after acquiring an additional 246,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $112.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.00. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.51 and a 52 week high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.64 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPRT. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,012 shares of company stock valued at $38,331,549 in the last ninety days. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

