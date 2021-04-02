JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 4,657,265 Shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 224,554.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,659,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,657,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF were worth $241,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,990 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 234,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 186,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,546,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF alerts:

JPHY stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $56.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day moving average is $51.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.