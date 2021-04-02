JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,265,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171,043 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $232,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlpInvest Partners B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 3,990,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,269 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $20,800,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth $1,639,000. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth $11,040,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KDP stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.31. The company has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $35.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

KDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

