Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,391,253,000 after purchasing an additional 244,861 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Broadcom by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,634,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,552,171,000 after purchasing an additional 114,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,939,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,287,119,000 after purchasing an additional 26,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $475.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $469.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $420.26. The firm has a market cap of $194.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.67, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.45 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total value of $238,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,241,645 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.