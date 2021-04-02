Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New Investment in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sealed Air by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,503,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,560 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,628,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,680,000 after buying an additional 1,373,044 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,157,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1,289.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 699,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after buying an additional 649,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,834,000 after buying an additional 553,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $23.73 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.52.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. S&P Equity Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

