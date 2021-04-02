14,416 Shares in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Purchased by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 11.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the third quarter worth about $230,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 16.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 24,689 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 105.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 124,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 63,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 23.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

NYSE ELY opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average of $23.82. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

