Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $760.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $751.42.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $1,161,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $393,084.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ISRG stock opened at $747.60 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $450.00 and a 52 week high of $826.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $739.26 and its 200 day moving average is $745.11. The firm has a market cap of $88.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.