Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Hyliion in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hyliion in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Hyliion in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Hyliion in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HYLN opened at $10.99 on Friday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $58.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.83.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Equities research analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hyliion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

