Symmetry Partners LLC Has $757,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 117,222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 32,990 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,697,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.39.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $81.09 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.70 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.64. The company has a market capitalization of $98.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

