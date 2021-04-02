Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Purchased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,832,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,923,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 839,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,042,000 after purchasing an additional 35,104 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 73,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $710,000.

Shares of SPLV opened at $58.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.36. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $44.10 and a 52-week high of $58.81.

