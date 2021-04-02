Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $97.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $97.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

