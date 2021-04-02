Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 500 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $967,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 212,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 60,938 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 326,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,999,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,079,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.44. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

Several brokerages have commented on GILD. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.04.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.