National Pension Service Grows Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of Public Storage worth $53,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,234,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,979,990,000 after purchasing an additional 269,142 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,392,000 after purchasing an additional 71,285 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Public Storage by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,135,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,211,000 after purchasing an additional 689,548 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Public Storage by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,062,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,336,000 after acquiring an additional 54,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist increased their target price on Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.38.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $251.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $172.11 and a fifty-two week high of $252.12.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.