KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 348 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. Professional Planning acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $831,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $658.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $759.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $740.19. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.50 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian John Stempeck sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.73, for a total transaction of $689,600.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,980.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total transaction of $43,447,617.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,746,620.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,009 shares of company stock valued at $194,901,911. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson raised The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $782.15.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

