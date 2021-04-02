KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 348 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. Professional Planning acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $831,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $658.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $759.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $740.19. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.50 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.
In other news, Director Brian John Stempeck sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.73, for a total transaction of $689,600.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,980.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total transaction of $43,447,617.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,746,620.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,009 shares of company stock valued at $194,901,911. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson raised The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $782.15.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
