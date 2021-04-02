$37.85 Million in Sales Expected for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will report sales of $37.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.56 million. Amyris posted sales of $29.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year sales of $321.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $215.00 million to $397.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $342.34 million, with estimates ranging from $324.00 million to $385.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $79.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million.

AMRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen raised Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.87.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amyris by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Amyris by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amyris by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 458,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,483,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Amyris by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMRS traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $19.37. 4,268,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,200,551. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13. Amyris has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $23.42.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

