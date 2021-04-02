Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $673,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in 3M were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.42.

MMM stock opened at $192.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.26. The company has a market cap of $111.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $131.12 and a fifty-two week high of $196.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.05%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

