DAOBet Price Tops $0.0130 on Top Exchanges (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAOBet has traded up 8% against the dollar. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $949.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,554.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.18 or 0.00970847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.61 or 0.00410742 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00052099 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002133 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

