EMC Capital Management Invests $990,000 in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT)

EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 94,438 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USAT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in USA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $688,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,306,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,144,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in USA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,346,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in USA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Get USA Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USAT shares. Northland Securities upgraded USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of USA Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ:USAT traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,386. USA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.74 million, a P/E ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that USA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT).

Receive News & Ratings for USA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.