EMC Capital Management Purchases New Position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000. EMC Capital Management owned approximately 0.10% of OrthoPediatrics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.36. 203,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,691. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.52. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $57.42. The firm has a market cap of $989.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.97 and a beta of 0.67.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director David R. Pelizzon purchased 3,700 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $172,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,136 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $162,225.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,082.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,408 over the last three months. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

OrthoPediatrics Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

