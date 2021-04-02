EMC Capital Management Makes New $686,000 Investment in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AtriCure by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 23,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $1,253,611.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,536,547.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $166,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,890.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,338 shares of company stock valued at $13,166,151 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATRC stock traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $64.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,444. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.31. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ATRC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

