57,597 Shares in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Acquired by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 57,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000. EMC Capital Management owned 0.11% of NeoPhotonics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NPTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 384.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,143,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 907,288 shares during the period. Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,568,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 161.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,068,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 659,279 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,000,000. Finally, Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC now owns 752,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 268,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPTN traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.75. 837,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,017. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $647.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.24. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 11,154 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $131,171.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,171.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $374,693.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,717 shares of company stock valued at $899,764 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NPTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

