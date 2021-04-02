Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes $92.90 Million Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,895,000. QuantumScape comprises about 1.4% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $1,198,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Lynch & Associates IN purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 25.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QS. Cowen initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

NYSE QS traded up $4.55 on Friday, hitting $49.30. 25,166,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,721,377. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.92. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.