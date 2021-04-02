Albion Financial Group UT Takes Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $108.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.06 and a 12-month high of $112.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.25.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.13%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

