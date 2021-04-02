Albion Financial Group UT Takes Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 915,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,181,000 after buying an additional 208,400 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,311,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 872.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 81,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 72,899 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 15.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 10,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $72.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.23. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $77.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

