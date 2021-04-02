Albion Financial Group UT Acquires New Stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000.

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 stock opened at $62.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.48 and its 200-day moving average is $46.48. ProShares Ultra MidCap400 has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $64.02.

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

