Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Position Reduced by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 46,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $57,647,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 79,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $188.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $93.29 and a 12 month high of $188.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

AVY has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.27.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

