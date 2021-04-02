Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $158.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.78 and its 200-day moving average is $147.50. The company has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $93.10 and a 12 month high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Barclays upped their price target on Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.17.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

