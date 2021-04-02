Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,498 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Ross Stores worth $35,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.05.

In related news, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total transaction of $1,672,548.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,298,245.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,807 shares of company stock valued at $24,894,431. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock opened at $120.51 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.17 and a 52-week high of $127.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.68 and a 200-day moving average of $109.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.47, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.