Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 45,907 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 576,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,907 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises 1.3% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $153,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Also, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total value of $5,110,749.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock worth $597,578,500 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $292.33. 965,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a PE ratio of 178.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.16 and a 12 month high of $298.31.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

