Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,383,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,123 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 2.4% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.20% of Honeywell International worth $294,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. United Bank grew its stake in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 23,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 57.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 41,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 32.5% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.80. 2,109,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,455. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.11 and a 1-year high of $219.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $150.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.53.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

