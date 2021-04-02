Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $55.86 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4,458.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,678 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $55,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.80 on Friday, reaching $223.74. 29,039,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,649,334. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.05.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.