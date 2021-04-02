Advisory Resource Group Decreases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Advisory Resource Group lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in General Electric were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.28. 59,183,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,042,711. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

