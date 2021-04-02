Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Teradata stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Teradata has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average is $28.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $55,900.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,522.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $270,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,899,328.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,826,571. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,625,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,671,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,424 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Teradata by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,331 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in Teradata by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,849,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,959,000 after purchasing an additional 806,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Teradata by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,819,000 after purchasing an additional 545,369 shares during the last quarter.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

