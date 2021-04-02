National Pension Service Acquires Shares of 147,113 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 147,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,844,000. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of Roku as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after buying an additional 831,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,400,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,091,000 after buying an additional 133,842 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Roku by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,141,000 after buying an additional 649,128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,226,000 after buying an additional 189,130 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,454,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,879,000 after buying an additional 214,951 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,454,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 795,515 shares of company stock valued at $307,562,427. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.86.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $331.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of -395.12 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.38 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $383.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.81.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. Research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

