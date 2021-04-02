Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on WDR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,168,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,707,000.

NYSE WDR opened at $25.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.44. Waddell & Reed Financial has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $25.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.55.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $278.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.05 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

