National Pension Service Grows Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

National Pension Service increased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,568 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $46,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 289.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 81,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,920,000 after buying an additional 60,364 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 16,765 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $281.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.16 and its 200 day moving average is $282.47. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1,874.41 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.93.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

