Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $629,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,270,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,050,973.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 72,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $443,586.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,009,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,818,637.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 689,063 shares of company stock worth $4,274,300. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.01 million, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.45. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $6.36.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.86 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

