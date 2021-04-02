Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the February 28th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 632,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have issued reports on PPC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,066. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.67. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 1.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

