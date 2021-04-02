Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $827,396.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,756.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,847 shares of company stock valued at $972,286. 51.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth $47,780,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,233,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,412,000 after acquiring an additional 173,145 shares during the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,260,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,342,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,911,000 after purchasing an additional 118,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 281.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 118,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 87,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.99. The company had a trading volume of 256,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,810. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $60.13 and a 12 month high of $148.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.85.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -9.60%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

