Advisory Resource Group Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up 1.4% of Advisory Resource Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Advisory Resource Group owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000.

ACWX stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.92. 1,546,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,544. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.32. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $35.78 and a 12 month high of $57.26.

