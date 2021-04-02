Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the February 28th total of 2,550,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 484,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $290,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,004.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 8,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,389,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,067,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,228 shares of company stock valued at $20,353,973 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 396,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,270,000 after buying an additional 68,263 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,511,000 after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth $353,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $2.27 on Friday, reaching $142.70. 502,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,755. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.10. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.