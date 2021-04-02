Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) to announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sterling Construction’s earnings. Sterling Construction reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Construction will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sterling Construction.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $347.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.30 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.54%.

NASDAQ STRL traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.14. The stock had a trading volume of 380,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,819. Sterling Construction has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $661.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRL. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 251.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

