Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 422.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.04.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $144.05 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.20 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.29. The company has a market cap of $89.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -800.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Insiders sold 241,074 shares of company stock valued at $34,335,136 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

