Verition Fund Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 99,426 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 360.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 63,051 shares in the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,121.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 139,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 128,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALDX stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65. The stock has a market cap of $580.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $14.62.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,368,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,999,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.32.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

