Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 130.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 30,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,517,000 after buying an additional 11,307 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 132,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,478,000 after buying an additional 17,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HUM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.38.

HUM opened at $412.82 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.49 and a fifty-two week high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $396.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.