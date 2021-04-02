Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,205 Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cubic by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $315,536,000 after acquiring an additional 54,615 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic in the third quarter valued at about $87,255,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Cubic by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,349,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $83,739,000 after acquiring an additional 208,097 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cubic by 870.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,325,000 after acquiring an additional 976,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cubic by 1,046.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,694,000 after acquiring an additional 686,898 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CUB. William Blair downgraded Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

Shares of NYSE:CUB opened at $74.60 on Friday. Cubic Co. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $78.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -573.85 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.65 and a 200-day moving average of $63.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

Cubic Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

